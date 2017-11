Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTA VISTA, Iowa -- A trial date has been set for a northeastern Iowa couple charged in the death of their four-month-old son.

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and child endangerment last week. Medics found the couple's son Sterling dead at their home on August 30th. An autopsy found he was small for his age and hadn't been changed or moved from his baby swing for a week.

Koehn and Harris are scheduled to stand trial on January 3rd.