× 54,000 Medicaid Patients Could Lose Access to Care at UnityPoint Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health says 54,000 patients whose care is managed by Amerigroup of Iowa could lose access to UnityPoint facilities at the end of this year due to a contract dispute.

Amerigroup is one of two companies that privately manage Iowa’s Medicaid program. Its contract with UnityPoint expires on December 31st, 2017. The two are engaged in a contract renegotiation right now but a deal hasn’t been reached. Today UnityPoint began notifying 54,000 Amerigroup members that they will no longer be able to continue care at UnityPoint facilities beginning January 1st, 2018 if a new contract is not reached.

That would mean no more access to ongoing care at Methodist, Lutheran, Broadlawns, Blank Children’s and Lakeview Hospitals. That does not include emergency room care which all hospitals are required by law to offer to anyone in need.

UnityPoint released a statement Wednesday explaining why it is warning patients now. It reads in part: