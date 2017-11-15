× Ankeny Community Foundation Launch Goal: $500,000

ANKENY, Iowa- A formal launch was held Tuesday evening for the Ankeny Community Foundation. Back in 2012 a few community leaders came together with a philanthropic effort, working under the City of Ankeny.

The Foundation has already assisted in the Ankeny Market Pavilion project, and the Ankeny Miracle Field.

Now the group is open to the entire community. The new effort underway has a goal to raise $500,000 for projects in Ankeny.

“We started the Ankeny Community Foundation in 2012, and we said at some point we’re going to launch it to the community,” said Foundation Board Chair Steve Van Oort. “The Ankeny Community Foundation will give people an opportunity to choose a type of project, and invest in that project.”

The group has put together a list of project areas they may look at including adult and community education, parks, and performing arts. Also animal welfare, housing, and public safety are areas which may be considered.

“You might think of a community foundation as cheerleaders for their community,” said Board Vice Chair Kerry Walter-Ashby. “We can find ways to financially support or even create opportunities, for improving a community.”

The Market Pavilion project began by the Ankeny Rotary Club. They came to the fledgling Ankeny Community Foundation for some help.

One of the biggest hurdles we had, is we had to raise this one million or $1.2 million,” said Doug Beech, Foundation Board Member. “That’s where your Ankeny Community Foundation came on.”

One future goal for the foundation is to hire an executive director.