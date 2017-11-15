× Crash Blocking I-235 Eastbound in Des Moines

DES MOINEs, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-235 on the western edge of Des Moines.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of I-235 are blocked between 56th Street and 42nd Street because of an accident that happened around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash has traffic backed up for miles. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take another route if possible.

There’s no word yet on injuries related to the crash. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.