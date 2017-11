× “Mental State: A Town Hall Event”

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday November 14th Channel 13 News and UnityPoint Health held a join town hall event at Methodist Medical Center examining the current state of Iowa’s mental health care system.

“Mental State” brought together a family who lost their son to suicide, doctors, politicians and advocates who discussed the holes in Iowa’s mental health care system and what can be done to correct them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video