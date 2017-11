× Thursday Night Football pushes Wheel of Fortune to 3:30pm

Wheel Fans: Watch Wheel of Fortune at 3:30 PM on Thursdays through December 14 due to Thursday Night Football starting at 6:30 PM on NBC.

The primary episode of Jeopardy that normally airs at 3:30 PM moves to 3 PM on these Thursdays.

