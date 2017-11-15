Ticket Office Prepares For Hamilton Hysteria In Des Moines Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much like the scenes in cities like Chicago and St. Louis when tickets first became available to the general public, Des Moines can expect long lines and overnight campers hoping to not throw away their shot at tickets "We've had some questions about it. We are not sure what to expect, so we will see," said, Denise Smithson-Green, the Director of Ticketing. She says you can expect her staff to be ready when tickets go live to the general public Friday at 9 am. Smithson-Green added, "We hope to have a Que set up in our lobby so they will be able to come in and out of the weather at that time. We will fit as many as we can."

Communications Manager Jonathan Brendemuehl says Hamilton's approach of using R&B, hip hop, jazz and blues to tell an American story has Iowans clearing their calendars, looking past tomorrow and looking ahead to Hamilton's three-week run in Des Moines beginning June 27. "Hamilton is a story of America then, as told by Americans now," said Brendemuehl. The now can also be used to increase a buyers chances by attempting to purchase tickets on multiple platforms. "If they have a smart phone you can go online and call-in while they are waiting in-line if they want to up their chances," Brendemuehl said.

While there is a four ticket per encounter/per household limit, the high in-demand tickets can still be affordable as they range from $54-$303.50.

If you plan on ordering tickets online, over the phone or braving the outdoors in line, the ticket office has a few key reminders:

-Know your price range

-Have a few dates in mind in case certain ones sell out quickly

-Log onto http://www.dmpa.org and do not use a search engine to find the website. Scam sites will appear to look like the Des Moines Performing Arts website

-Create an account with the Des Moines Performing Arts center ahead of time

Brendemuehl said, "That way you know that you are getting authentic Hamilton tickets and you will have tickets to the show." A show that is even worth it for anyone past patiently waiting on a story that's passionately smashin' every expectation. "To have an 11-time Tony Award winner on it's first tour out, in Des Moines is amazing. It's in California and Chicago and to know we are on that first trip around is super cool," said Smithson-Green.

There will be a 40 ticket per show lottery for those not lucky enough to score tickets the first time around. Details on the lottery have not been released.