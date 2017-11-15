× Trial Date Set for Webster County Woman Charged with Friend’s Murder

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa woman accused of killing her friend will go on trial next May in the case.

A hearing was held Tuesday to schedule 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge’s murder trial. She will be tried on May 14, 2018.

Knigge is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge. Gomez’ burned body was found in a field near Clare on August 12th.

Back in September, Knigge was extradited to Iowa from Indiana, where she was arrested in August. She has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Twenty-five-year-old Phillip Williams of Lafayette, Indiana is also charged with Gomez’ murder. He remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Court documents say investigators believe Knigge and Gomez were friends and both women were having a relationship with Williams.