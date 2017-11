Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Van Meter Bulldogs advanced to the 1A championship football game with a 35-21 win over West Lyon. After several semifinals, it's the first time the Bulldogs have reached the title game.

If Van Meter wins one more, and goes 13-0, the Bulldogs win their first championship. Van Meter will have to beat Regina on Friday to finish the perfect season.