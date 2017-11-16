× Bidwell Riverside Center Helping Families with Thanksgiving Meal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of metro families will receive a little help with their Thanksgiving meal this year

The Bidwell Riverside Center on the south side of Des Moines will distribute nearly 700 turkeys and meal packages Thursday through Saturday for those in need.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors worked with Hy-Vee to supply 600 turkeys, with 44 more being donated from the Christ Lutheran Church.

The turkeys and meal packages will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The center has designated a certain amount of turkeys be distributed each day – until 3p.m. or the supply is gone. They say a majority of the turkeys will be handed out Thursday.

There are no financial requirements to receiving a turkey but a valid ID is needed and some basic demographic information is required.

The Bidwell Riverside Center is located at 1203 Hartford Avenue.