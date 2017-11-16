Colfax Kid Gets Wish Granted, Pittsburgh Steelers Welcome Him to Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, Iowa -- Caleb Desplanques suffers from a severe form of epilepsy, but thanks to the Make a Wish foundation, he's had an experience he'll never forget.

Caleb is a massive Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and wanted to meet the team. That wish was granted, and then some.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers geared up Wednesday for their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans, they had a new addition at their practice facility.

“When practice was over Caleb got swarmed by all the players. They all come right over to him, and oh my god, I think he got overwhelmed at first, but then he's just looking at the players” said his mother Brenda.

Caleb got to meet his favorite player, all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, which was a highlight for Caleb; but his mother Brenda says an interaction with cornerback Coty Sensabaugh was what truly moved her.

“Coty Sensabaugh was amazing, he was signing everything to Caleb, and Caleb was like ‘oh my god he's talking my language’. It brought tears to my eyes, I was like, oh my god, how awesome is that” she said.

Brenda says she and her son share a special bond over Steelers football, watching every game together since he was able to, and can’t thank Make a Wish enough for giving them the chance to share this together

“They have all been so great to us and Caleb. You know, it's one of the best experiences of our lives, just to see Caleb so happy” she said.

Caleb got a football signed by everyone on the Steelers, a helmet, and a boatload of other gear.

It wasn’t done yet though, Caleb and his family were given tickets to the game and are watching it from a Skybox.