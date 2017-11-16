× How to Get Your Hands on ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hamilton tickets go on sale Friday morning and there are multiple ways to purchase a ticket and know its authentic.

The Des Moines Civic Center is selling tickets starting at 9 a.m. Friday morning. This is how you can purchase a ticket:

Go online to www.dmpa.org

Call the box office at (515) 246-2300

In person outside the Civic Center ticket office

Des Moines Performing Arts Director of Ticketing Denise Smithson Green said if you are someone trying to buy tickets online, it is important to make an online account before Friday.

“In effort to maintain the integrity of our servers, which we have really strong and high volume servers, but in order to maintain the integrity of that we have what we call an online waiting room… When people go to login to our website they’re going to go into this online waiting room and they’ll be held there until there is ample space within the server to allow them in to get in to get tickets,” Smithson Green said.

Smithson Green said the virtual waiting room will open up at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Only four tickets are available per household.

Hamilton has won 11 Tony Awards. Smithson Green said the music is bringing in a new generation of musical goers.

“It’s got incredible music. It’s getting a new demographic excited about Broadway that might not been before, and it tells our history in a really unique way. So it is unlike any other Broadway show that we’ve had recently and there is just a lot of excitement about it,” Smithson Green said.

Prices for tickets range from $54.00 – $148.00, with a select premium seats available for $303.50.

There will be a lottery of $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details on how to get your hands on lottery tickets will come closer to show dates.

Hamilton will run at the Des Moines Civic Center from June 27th to July 15th.