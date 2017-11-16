× Investigation Underway in Urbandale Gun Store Burglary

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are investigating after an early morning burglary at a gun store.

Sgt. Chad Underwood says the JLM Gun Shoppe at 6931 Douglas Avenue was burglarized. Police officers were called to the store shortly after 1:00 a.m. when an alarm was triggered.

When police arrived, they found the front door had been smashed in.

Police have not released any information about what was taken or any suspects in the case but they say the investigating is ongoing.