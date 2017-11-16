Iowan Gets Ambush Makeover on the Today Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, New York -- Jennifer Abel got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday. One minute she was in the audience outside the Today Show in New York, the next she was appearing on air.

Abel was chosen from the crowd for the show's "Ambush Makeover" segment. Her husband told hosts his wife is beautiful no matter what, but they both agreed she needed a new style.

An hour after being plucked from the crowd it was time for the big reveal. Abel was given a new hairstyle, makeup and clothes. When her loved ones took off their blindfolds their jaws hit the floor and the tears started to flow.