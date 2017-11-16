× ‘Little Hats, Big Hearts’ Program Seeks Volunteers to Knit Baby Hats

DES MOINES, Iowa – The American Heart Association is asking for help to create a special gift for babies who will be born in February of next year.

Volunteers are being asked to knit red caps for newborns as part of the AHA’s annual “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign. The hats will be given out in February to mark American Heart Month and raise awareness of congenital heart defects.

The AHA has provided guidelines for the project and patterns for the hats on their website.

Three Des Moines metro hospitals are participating in the program: Broadlawns, Mercy, and UnityPoint Health.

Finished hats can be sent to:

Ashley Lemke — Health Strategies Coordinator

5000 Westown Parkway, Suite 340

West Des Moines, IA 50266

If you have any questions about the program you can email ashley.lemke@heart.org.