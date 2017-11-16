More Women Buying Homes on Their Own Compared to Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –The housing market isn't slowing down, especially for one segment of the population.

Brenda Sutton bought her south side Des Moines home a year and a half ago. She said, "The Venetian balcony. It was another characteristic I really liked. The lights need updating, wiring needs updating, but this has character, and that's what I like."

She's part of a growing population of single women buying homes. "The National Association of Realtors published a study that in 2016, 17% of all home buyers were single women, as compared to 7% were single men. So, I think we're just talking about it a little more now," said Homeowners Financial Group Branch Manager Jennifer Staley.

Staley said mortgage companies are making it easier for people to get approved and women are taking advantage of that. "I think a little bit of the fact women are getting married later in life, having children later in life, so they're just buying their homes earlier instead of waiting until they're married now," said Staley.

Even builders are taking note. Castle Point Homes takes a woman centric approach when designing a home. President Mike Miller said, "Through research compiled by Design Basics, we found out that over 90 percent of the decisions in the home building process are made by women."

Features include a flexible living space along with destressing areas, like a master bath. He added people are also looking for convenient storage and appliances. "We've got a microwave drawer, which for smaller kids is definitely more functional. And then from the storage aspect, you have a walk-in pantry," he said.

As for Sutton, she just wants to make her home her own, one project at a time. "It was built in 1929, and there have been updates made, but I definitely need to make it my own," she said.