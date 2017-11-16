Pella Tribute Turns State Title Game Into Much More Than Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Waves of grey towels , not Pella Dutch green, spiraling through the UNI-Dome. "The color grey is the universal color for asthma awareness,” said Pella High School Student Body Vice President and cheerleader Ava Rowe.

As Pella fans cheered on their Dutch against top ranked Xavier in the Class 3A championship their hearts and hands revolved around football and family. "In hopes that people see that and remember the life of Caiden Knox who we recently lost,” said Bailee Meyer, Student Body President and cheerleader.

Last Thursday, Pella Middle School 7th grader Caiden Knox lost his life after sinus issues turned into a sudden asthma attack causing heart failure. Meyer said, "We are a family. We knock on a neighbor's door if we need some flour, so if we lose a life it is like losing someone in your family no matter if you knew them or not."

Caiden’s asthma kept him from playing football but his impact was always felt at every home game in the stands. Even as we cheer for the team we remember how he cheered how he had this spirit and hear of Pella Dutch football that’s what we are all about.”

As Pella eyed becoming the only 3A team with four consecutive titles, it was the energy that swirled in Caiden’s honor, from the stands where Caiden cheered, that may have been one of a kind as well. "Yes, we are going for a fourth straight title but life goes on outside football,” explained Rowe.

A life that lives on as long as a "Pella Power" cheer can take it. "We really hope he’s looking down from heaven seeing the support down here and a 'Go Dutch' from up there.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the Caiden Knox memorial fund can do so by visiting the Marion County Bank at 800 Main Street in Pella. The money will be used to help pay for funeral expense.