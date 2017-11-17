Annual Food Drive Working to ‘Combat Hunger’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A drive to fight hunger is taking place in downtown Des Moines on Friday.

Star 102.5 is holding its annual Combat Hunger drive in hopes of filling the shelves of the Food Bank of Iowa. The event is taking place on Locust Street until 6 p.m. Nonperishable food items or cash donations are accepted.

"This is not just a food drive for the homeless. While they are also dealing with food insecurities, this is the regular people you work with in your office. This could be the person you see everyday in the grocery store. One in eight Iowans are dealing with food insecurity, one in five are children," said Luke Matthews, digital media manager of the Des Moines Radio Group.

One dollar can provide four meals to people in need. Last year, Combat Hunger raised more than $300,000 for Iowans.