DHS Names New Medicaid Director

IOWA -- The Department of Human Services has picked its next Medicaid director.

Michael Randol has been appointed director of the Iowa Medicaid Enterprise. The program helps more than 600,000 Iowans each year.

Randol served as the Kansas State Medical Director before this move. Kansas also had a privatized Medicaid program.

Randol will start as Medicaid director on December 4th, just days after one of the managed care companies pulls out of Iowa. AmeriHealth will end service in the state on November 30th.