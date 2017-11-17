Friday Classes Canceled at North Liberty School After Social Media Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa -- Classes were canceled at an eastern Iowa school on Friday after someone began spreading threats on social media.

Students in the North Liberty School District reported receiving anonymous messages on Instagram threatening to "shoot up" the high school and mentioning specific students who would be targeted.

The decision to cancel classes at Liberty High School was made on Thursday night. On Friday morning, police arrested a suspect in the investigation.

The suspect's name and age have not been released.