Incentives Approved to Help Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Iowa

IOWA -- The Iowa Economic Development Board says it is helping create 400 new jobs in Iowa and retain nearly 300 more with a new round of economic incentives.

These incentives were approved on Friday. The biggest news comes from TPI in Newton. The windmill manufacturing facility planned to start making fiberglass bodies for buses, as well, and Friday's award from the IEDA finalizes that plan.

John Deere was also given an award to expand its facility in Urbandale. This will bring 31 new high-paying jobs to the area.