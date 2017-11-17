× Iowa Man Arrested After Threat to Blow Up Madison County Church

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A central Iowa man is behind bars after threatening to blow up a church.

Robert Cain, a 75-year-old resident of Cumming, was arrested and charged with first degree harassment and threats of terrorism. Around 7 a.m. on Friday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Patrick’s Church in rural Madison County. Church officials reported receiving a message threatening to blow up the church.

Cain remains in custody at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.