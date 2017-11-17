Marion County Festival of Trees Hosted at Historic Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa- This weekend there will be a Festival of Trees in Knoxville. This event is held inside the various buildings of the Marion County Historical Village, at Marion County Park.

The event will run Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 pm with live music both afternoons. There will be over 30 trees on display inside the Marion County Museum.

“This village has a lot of old things in the community from Marion County,” said Bev Jones, who serves on the Board of the Marion County Historical Society. “We have seven buildings,the Depot was originally from down around Bussey, it was moved in, the Stagecoach stop was down around the square and it was moved out here.”

Various tree sponsors were putting up their creations on Friday morning. Becky Ramaeker sponsored a tree on behalf of her business in Knoxville.

“We got a new laser engraver so we engraved number of wood discs for the decorations on the tree," said Ramaeker.

Julie Larman also did one for her business in Knoxville.

“I just think it’s a lot of fun making your own popcorn stringer to go around the tree,” said Larman. “I just had empty gun shells, and burlap, and camouflage things.” Larman and her husband run an outdoor supply business.

There is no admission charge. People can put money contributions into a bucket beside their favorite creation. The money raised goes to a local community action agency to help the less fortunate.