People Camped Outside Civic Center for 'Hamilton' Tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hamilton tickets go on sale Friday morning, and people have been camped outside the Des Moines Civic Center since Thursday night.

Des Moines Resident John Wohlrabe was the first person in line and he said he has been outside since 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

“I’m doing it for a really good friend of mine, so her and her sister can have a good day off,” Wholrabe said.

Wholrabe said he has done this before and the best part is getting to know everyone else in line.

Des Moines Resident Jay Reeves said he is in line to make his daughter’s birthday special this year.

“My 16-year-old daughter has a birthday coming up and I know she will go crazy if I can get her some,” Reeves said.

There are three ways people can purchase tickets to the show:

Online at www.dmpa.org

Call the ticket office at (515) 246-2300

In person at the Civic Center ticket office

Des Moines Performing Arts Director of Ticketing Denise Smithson Green said an online waiting room will open at 8:15 Friday morning for those who are getting tickets online.

“When people go to login to our website they’re going to go into this online waiting room and they’ll be held there until there is ample space within the server to allow them in to get in to get tickets,” Smithson Green said.

There will be 24 shows running from June 27th through July 15th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 9 a.m.