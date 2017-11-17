× Suspects in Police Chase Get Away After Car Crashes, Catches on Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — An early morning pursuit in Des Moines ended in a fiery crash and with the two suspects still on the loose.

Des Moines police say a chase started around 1:30 a.m. near Southwest McKinley, taking them to Indianola Ave. and then southbound to Pine. It ended just south of Southeast 45th and Pine at a dead end.

Authorities say the car went off the road, crashed into a tree and burst into flames. The suspects took off on foot were able to get away.

The fire department was called to put out the fire.

The chase remains under investigation.