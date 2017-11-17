× Urbandale Man Given Life Sentence for Sex Trafficking

URBANDALE, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Urbandale man to life in prison for sex trafficking of a child.

In June, Clark Betts was convicted of sex trafficking and drug charges. Prosecutors say he provided two minors to a drug dealer, exchanging sex with the victims for crack cocaine. He was also convicted of providing the drug to three minors.

In addition to a life sentence handed down on Friday, he also has to pay more than $700,000 dollars in restitution.