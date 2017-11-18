As Football Season Ends, ‘Iowa Wave’ Tradition Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Wave to children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital has become a football tradition, but football season is coming to an end.

As KWWL's Jalyn Souchek reports, an Iowa City woman is making it her mission to keep the wave of support going, long after Saturday's home finale at Kinnick.

An outpouring of small gestures in the shape of hands traced onto paper is adding a new dimension to the tradition.

"There's a lot of fun and creative ones," said Linda Fobian.

It's a new wave, sprinkled with messages of support for the kids.

"I just want it to be a lot of a hope for the kids," said Fobian. "It's like Christmas. The hospital gives so many kids hope for the future. And that's all I can ask. A little bit of this can go a long ways."

It all started with a post on social media asking people to trace their hand and decorate it. That's when the waves started to pour in.

"A little encouragement from people all over. I've had them sent from Hawaii to Pennsylvania, North Carolina to Colorado. I have some coming from Lithuania," Fobian said, whose reason for getting involved is personal. "Two of our grandkids were born at the hospital, one at 31 weeks and one at 34 weeks. They're both doing terrific. Our little grandson has cerebral palsy, and he goes back for a lot of checkups at the hospital."

The messages may seem like simple gestures, but they're big reminders that the support will always be there.

"I can't imagine those kids being on the top floor looking down to an empty stadium on game days," said Fobian.

Fobian plans to take the waves to kids at the hospital on December 15th. If you'd like to contribute your own waves, they can be sent to the following address:

Linda Fobian

5363 American Legion Rd.

Iowa City, Iowa 52240