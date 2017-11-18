× Iowa State Knocks Off Baylor for 7th Win of Season

WACO, TX – Win number 7 is in the books as the Cyclones beat Baylor 23-13 on Saturday. The win ends a 2 game losing streak.

Zeb Noland got the first start of his career at QB, throwing for 180 yards and 2 TD’s. RB David Montgomery rushed for 144 yards, but was injured late in the game. Head Coach Matt Campbell says x-rays came back negative and it is an ankle injury. Montgomery’s status for next week is not known at this time.

Senior WR Allen Lazard had 2 catches for 52 yards and a TD. Lazard is now ISU’s all-time leader in receiving yards, passing Todd Blythe.

The Cyclones are 7-4 on the year, 5-3 in the Big 12.

ISU closes out the regular season next week at Kansas State.