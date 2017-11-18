× Man Fatally Shot During Apparent Robbery, Ames Police Say

AMES, Iowa — Police in Ames are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

At approximately 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1300 block of Mayfield Drive on a report of a shooting. They found a man in his 20s suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses say they saw two men enter the victim’s apartment wearing masks in what looked like a robbery. One shot was fired at the victim before the suspects left in what is likely a black or blue Chevrolet Avalanche.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ames police at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line, 239-5533. You may also contact Crime

Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 1-800-452-1111. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or to text a tip, text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).