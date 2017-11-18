Parking Changes Downtown May Include Charging on Weekends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines drivers could see some parking changes coming to downtown, and it may include paying for parking on the weekends.

The Des Moines Register reports some city-owned parking ramps will start charging on Saturdays. The change would be part of more parking changes expected next week.

The five ramps listed below would begin charging at the same rate as Monday through Friday. A sixth ramp at E. 2nd and Grand Avenue already charges on Saturdays. This is part of a broader plan to address parking downtown.

Affected parking ramps:

9th and Locust St.

8th and Mulberry St.

3rd and Court Ave.

4th and Grand Ave.

5th and Keosauqua Way