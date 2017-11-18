Senior Day Disaster, Hawkeyes Lose to Purdue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - It was not the way Iowa wanted to send out 18 Seniors. The Hawkeyes lost to Purdue 24-15.

Iowa led 9-7 at the half, but 2 Eli Sindelar TD passes in the 3rd Q were the difference. The Hawkeye offense managed just 258 yards.

Nate Stanley threw for 176 yards with a TD and INT. Akrum Wadley rushed for 78 yards in his final game at Kinnick Stadium.

Josey Jewell was one of the lone bright spots in his home finale, 13 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups.

Iowa drops to 6-5 on the year, the Hawkeyes close out the regular season next Friday at Nebraska.