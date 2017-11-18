Suspects at Large in Ames Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- A man was murdered in Ames early Saturday morning and police say the suspects in the case are still at large.

What began as a robbery just after 3:30 a.m. at the Fountain View apartment complex across the street from Ames Middle School turned deadly. Neighbors woke up to the shock of the city’s first homicide this year.

“My girlfriend wakes me up and she's like, 'Dallon, this is right over there,' and I remember looking at the TV and seeing that building and being like, 'what happened?' and it said homicide, and I was like, 'are you kidding me?” said Dallon Bendorf, who lives in the apartment building next door.

For all accounts the area is a safe place to live.

“I think everybody is shocked that something like this would happen here, but then once I kinda think about it I know how dangerous the world is and I know it's a scary place, and there's evil people out there that are going to do bad things no matter where you are,” said Bendorf.

Ames police are now looking for two people who broke into an apartment on the first floor in an attempted robbery. Police say there were a few people in the home when the robbers shot a man in his 20s in the upper torso. He later died at the hospital.

“Both of them had ski masks on, so it was hard to identify them. One of the witnesses was able to see a black or dark blue Chevy Avalanche leaving the area at a high rate of speed after that, so we believe that vehicle is probably involved and we're still trying to locate that vehicle,” said Commander Geoff Huff of the Ames Police Department.

With little to go on when it comes to a suspect description, Ames police are asking the community to help them out if they have any information.

“If anybody was up and about at that time of morning, I know it's early morning hours, but if they saw something that they think now might be important for us to know, we certainly would like to be contacted. If you see a vehicle matching that description you might think is involved, again let us know but don't approach. Obviously they're armed, they still could be dangerous,” said Huff.

The Fountain View Apartments are mainly populated by Iowa State University Students, but police say the victim in the case was not enrolled at the university. His name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police say anyone with information is encouraged to contact them directly or leave a tip at Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.