City of Des Moines Reaches Settlement in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines has chosen to settle on a two-year-old lawsuit filed against them in a fatal officer-involved shooting case.

The Des Moines Register reports the city will pay $225,000 to the family of Ryan Bolinger. Bolinger was killed by former Des Moines police officer Vanessa Miller in June of 2015. Miller believed Bolinger was armed as he approached her vehicle after being pulled over along Merle Hay Road.

Even though Bolinger was not armed, the shooting was found to be justified. Bolinger's family then filed a lawsuit against the city for negligence, battery, and wrongful death.

The Des Moines City Council is expected to approve the settlement during Monday's meeting.