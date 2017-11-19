Entrepreneurship Summit Brings Hundreds to Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- On Saturday, about 1,000 entrepreneurs attended the 10th annual Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit in Ankeny.

“The business comes from the immigrants' own personal experience. If they were teachers, they start a tutorial or a restaurant. We accept immigrants from all backgrounds, and we see all kinds of businesses," said Ying Sa of IES.

Fernando Aveiga is an immigrant who came to Iowa from South America in 2010. He is now a realtor, and says he wouldn’t be where he is career-wise without the help of IES.

“The confirmation of our international spirit in unity with entrepreneurs, business owners, and the connection between immigrants coming to start new enterprises," Aveiga said.

Aveiga is not alone; last year, the summit helped 1,200 immigrants start businesses in Iowa.

“We had 190 companies come up as a result of this event,” Sa said.

This, in turn, created 6,000 jobs. Not only does the summit get new businesses off the ground, it also helps people like Aveiga with so much more.

“You are helping families achieve their dream of owning a home. They will have extra income to save and to get out of the cycle of poverty," Aveiga said.

