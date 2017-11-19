Sears and Murph go back and forth on Lavar Ball and Donald Trump, crotch grabbing, the Big 12 title game, and Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive???
FACEOFF: Ball vs Trump, Big 12 title game, Crotch Grab, Sexiest Man Alive
-
FACEOFF: Trump Speaks, NFL Players Protest, Lazard Responds, Pollard, and ‘Too Bacony????’
-
FACEOFF: Cutler a Dolphin, Bolt Loses, Steph the Golfer, Big 10 Overrated?
-
FACEOFF: CyHawk Rivalry Week is Here
-
FACEOFF: Baxter has Beef, Harbaugh Struggling, Hoiberg in a Mess, Cubs Ousted
-
Trump Says He Has Put Big-Game Trophy Decision on Hold
-
-
FaceOFF: Lynch Sits, Elliott Suspended, Bolt Finished, License Plates
-
FACEOFF: Trouble Bruin’ in China, Costas Rips Football, Skycam, Dowling Dominance, Wooooo!!!!!!
-
FACEOFF: Woodshed 52242, Campbell, Astros Win it All, and the 1 Chip Challenge.
-
FACEOFF: Herbstriet, CyHawk Fans, Williams Transfers, Prohm Proves he Can Recruit
-
FACEOFF: Who Should be Ranked Higher Iowa or Iowa State?
-
-
Iowa State Loses Wild Game to #15 Oklahoma State 49-42
-
FACEOFF: Triple G and Canelo, Indians Finally lose, Nebraska Trending Down, Goldy
-
FACEOFF: Helmet to helmet, Wave of Hope, Royal Sendoff, Cubs Ready to Defend