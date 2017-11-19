× Iowa Veterans Share Special Thanksgiving Meal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of central Iowa veterans are celebrating their annual Thanksgiving tradition this weekend.

On Sunday morning, nearly 40 veterans from the Iowa Veterans Hospital and Des Moines VA Hospital were bused in to the AM Vets Post #2 Lodge. The vets were greeted by fellow veterans and even members of the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team.

Organizers say the annual meet-up always fees like a family reunion.

“We’ve often joked the veterans are the largest dysfunctional family in the world,” said Cliff Corson. “We’ve all served together and we are still serving together as fellows in arms.”

Next year marks the group’s 50th anniversary of hosting the dinner. The group also serves lunch for the Easter holiday.