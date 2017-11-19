× Iowa Volunteers Packaging Gifts for Children in Need Worldwide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are sharing their generosity with the world.

On Sunday, volunteers gathered to pack more than 1,000 boxes during Operation Christmas Child’s 5th annual packing event.

The buzz of Christmas filled Valley Community Center as hundreds of volunteers like David Tran worked to fill shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

“To pack stuff for kids and to give them needs and to get them, like, Christmas because they have never experienced Christmas before,” Tran said.

Tran and other organizers say are filling 1,5000 boxes that will contribute to 11 million boxes nationwide. All the boxes are filled with donated items from local businesses. The gifts will reach children who live in rural communities throughout the world and don’t have money to buy things that some people take for granted.

“We even take for granted the fact that we have a pencil to write with. And so in helping to teach our children and helping to teach those in our community generosity, we’re packing these boxes with things that some of these kids don’t have,” organizer Heather Rowley said.

It’s all part of a community coming together to spread holiday joy to people thousands of miles away.

The boxes will ship out on Monday morning. Operation Christmas Child is a faith-based program under Samaritan’s Purse.