New Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Iowa City Cab Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A man accused of killing an Iowa City cab driver has withdrawn all of his pending motions and has been granted a new trial date.

Curtis Jones, 41, is accused of killing 46-year-old Ricky Lillie. The Gazette reports Jones had motions pending asking for suppression of information at trial, including statements he made to police regarding a different homicide case. Those motions were filed by previous lawyers; Jones has since been granted new ones.

Lillie's body was found in his cab on June 28th. Police say Jones took a cab ride with Lillie to a motel in Iowa City and then shot him before leaving the scene. Jones' new trial date has been set for April 9th in Scott County.