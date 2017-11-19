× Police Release Name of Ames Homicide Victim

AMES, Iowa — Police have identified the victim of an Ames homicide that took place over the weekend.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of Mayfield Drive early Saturday morning, where they found a male victim suffering a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim has now been confirmed as 21-year-old Xavier Shepley of Ames. Shepley died from his injuries at Mary Greely Medical Center.

Officials are still investigating this incident, which is believed to have started as a robbery. Witness accounts say two men entered the apartment wearing masks, and after the shooting left in what looked like a black of blue Chevrolet Avalanche. The suspects have not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ames Police Depratment at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line, 239-5533.