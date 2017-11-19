The Insiders: November 19th Edition, How Can Iowa Improve Mental Health Help?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Whether it's anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, or more than a dozen other challenges, nearly one in five Iowans deals with some kind of mental health issue.

Advocates who provide those numbers say this is truly a crisis in this state. On Tuesday's Channel 13 news at 4 p.m., Political Director Dave Price talked to families, elected officials, providers, advocates, and medical professionals about what can be done to help those suffering.

Dr. Stephen Mandler with Orchard Place believes one way to help is to stop the "get over it" mentality in the Midwest. Hear his full thoughts on the subject and other possible ways to change in the video above.