The Insiders: November 19th Edition, Standing Up Against Sexual Harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The #MeToo movement has snowballed into an avalanche of scandal all over the U.S. as sexual harassment and sexual assault claims are being made against politicians, Hollywood actors and producers, and prominent media members.

People like Al Franken, Kevin Spacey, Bill O'Reilly, and Republican U.S. Senate Nominee Roy Moore are currently in the spotlight, facing such allegations.

Iowa resident Kirsten Anderson knows what it's like to take complaints public. In 2013, she was fired as communications director for the Iowa Senate Republican Causus after complaining about sexual harassment on the job. She joined Political Director Dave Price in the studio to discuss her experiences and the movement now sparking controversy across the country.

On Monday night, Anderson will also be speaking at West End Architectural Salvage, located at 22 9th Street in Des Moines. The event runs from 6:30 - 8 p.m.