The Insiders: November 19th Edition, What are Congressional Candidate Austin Frerick’s Political Plans?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- David Young supported House Republicans' big tax cut plan, and now Iowa Democrats are trying to figure out how to beat him in next year's election.

At least seven Democrats are making plans to compete in the Democratic primary in Young's third Congressional district. One of the candidates is Austin Frerick of Winterset, a former U.S. Treasury economist. He sat down with Political Director Dave Price to discuss his campaign and what governmental changes he thinks need to be made.