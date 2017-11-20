Amber Alert Canceled: Both Subjects Found Safe Following Traffic Stop in Des Moines

Posted 2:25 pm, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31PM, November 20, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa  — An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl has been canceled after she and her alleged abductor were found safe in Des Moines following a traffic stop on I-235.

Beyonce Carrasco was reported missing around 3:00am from her home in Denison.  Police believed she was with 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr. traveling in a 2016 Nissan Sentra.

Around 2:00pm the suspect vehicle was spotted on I-235 in Des Moines.  After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped near the Euclid exit.  The Iowa DOT reports both Carrasco and Penaflor were found safe inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as more information comes in.

Amber Alert issued on November 20th, 2017 for Beyonce Carrasco who is believed to have been abducted by Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr.