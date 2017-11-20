× Amber Alert Canceled: Both Subjects Found Safe Following Traffic Stop in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl has been canceled after she and her alleged abductor were found safe in Des Moines following a traffic stop on I-235.

Beyonce Carrasco was reported missing around 3:00am from her home in Denison. Police believed she was with 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr. traveling in a 2016 Nissan Sentra.

Around 2:00pm the suspect vehicle was spotted on I-235 in Des Moines. After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped near the Euclid exit. The Iowa DOT reports both Carrasco and Penaflor were found safe inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as more information comes in.