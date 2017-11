× Amber Alert Issued for Missing Denison Girl

DENISON, Iowa — An Amber Alert is in effect in northern Iowa after a 12-year-old girl disappeared early this morning.

Police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Beyonce Carrasco. She is believed to be with 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor, Jr. Authorities believe he may be driving a white 2016 Nissan sedan with Iowa license plate EYB 982. Corrasco was reported missing around 3:00am on Monday.

If you spot the car you’re asked to call 911 immediately.