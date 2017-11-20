× Crosswalk Project to Create Delays Downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is warning drivers of delays on a stretch of road Monday morning.

The closure of 10th Street from Walnut Street to Grand Avenue will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The city says it will be installing crosswalks and the street closure is necessary to get that done. City officials say to use caution in the area.

A detour will be available using Grand Avenue, 12th Street and Walnut Street.