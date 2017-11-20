× Downtown Grand Avenue Bridge Open to Traffic

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Grand Avenue Bridge in downtown Des Moines opened to traffic Monday morning.

The city says one lane of traffic in each direction opened at 9:00 a.m. but there is still more work to be done on the bridge. The bridge work should be completed in the summer of 2018.

Pedestrian traffic is open on the south sidewalk but the bike lanes across the bridge, the north bridge sidewalk, and the Principal Riverwalk Trails are not open yet.

The original bridge was shut down September 19th, 2016 and demolished because the 100-year-old structure was deemed unsafe.

The new bridge will have the same pavement markings as seen in the East Village, with narrowed driving lanes, parking lanes, and protected bicycle lanes. While construction continues, the parking lanes will not be available on the bridge.