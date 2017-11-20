First Responders Package Meals for Families Across Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Several police officers and state troopers spent the morning packaging Thanksgiving meals.

"The goal of today is to make the holidays special for families that are less fortunate than we are. We are glad for certainly what we've been given, we want to share a little bit of that," said Jeff Ritzman of the Iowa State Patrol.

Members of the ISP, Des Moines Police Department, and other agencies gathered at the food bank to box meals. They were loaded into squad cars and will be delivered to families across the state.