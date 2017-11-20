× Iowa State Fair Opening Day Ticket Discount Offered on Cyber Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2018 Iowa State Fair is still more than nine months away, but an upcoming deal will help get you through the gates for less money.

Discount admission tickets for the opening day of the fair, August 9th, are being offered for sale online on Cyber Monday. It’s the first year for the deal and tickets will be $4. That’s more than a 66-percent savings from the original price of admission — $12.

The deal is only available online from 8:00 a.m. until midnight on November 27th. You can purchase the discounted tickets here.

The 2018 Iowa State Fair runs from August 9th through August 19th.