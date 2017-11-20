× Iowa Veteran to be Recognized by Guinness Book of World Records

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowan will soon be recognized as the longest surviving heart transplant recipient by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The recipient is a veteran who has also earned two Purple Hearts.

The individual’s name has not yet been announced, but on December 1st they will be honored by VA Central Iowa Health Care System (VACIHCS) and the Iowa Donor Network. Along with honoring the vet, the event will highlight the care the veteran received and the large network of donors who help make the transplants possible.

Several guest speakers will also be in attendance, and the event is open to the public.

Event details:

Friday, December 1st at noon

VACIHCS Main Campus, auditorium in building 4

3600 30th Street

Des Moines, Iowa 50310