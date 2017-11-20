Iowan to be Recognized as ‘2017 Citizen Hero’ for Saving Young Girl From Drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- A Dayton man will be honored at this weekend's Iowa Hawkeye game for his life-saving action.

Jerry Goeders was vacationing at Lake Rathbun when he heard screaming. An eight-year-old girl was far from shore, struggling to stay above water. Goeders sprinted to the water and swam to her. He made the tiring journey back to shore, reassuring her that she was safe.

Goeders will be recognized as Iowa's 2017 Citizen Hero. He will be joined by Nebraska's Citizen hero during halftime of the Hy-Vee Heroes game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The game takes place on Friday, November 24th in Lincoln, Nebraska.